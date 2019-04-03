  • Elementary school kids surprise longtime custodian on his 80th birthday

    ZEBULON, Ga. - An elementary school in Georgia threw a big surprise party for a custodian, celebrating his 80th birthday.

    Haze Mabry, known as Mr. Haze, has worked at Pike County Elementary School for 13 years. Students, teachers and staff say everyone loves Mr. Haze because he is such a caring person.

    So they wrote letters and made posters for his birthday. When he got to school, they lined the halls and chanted his name.

    Mabry said he was completely surprised by the celebration because he usually knows everything going on at the school.

    Birthday cookies and treats were also on hand.

    Mabry says he can retire, but he doesn't want to. He says he likes to keep busy and loves the kids.
     

     

