Family with 10 kids adopts 7 more

DERBY, Kan. - A family in Kansas is adopting seven siblings. But what's even more amazing, is that Gary and Lisa Fulbright already have 10 other children.
Lisa says they are on a higher mission to help and take care of the children. The family's children's ages now range from 3 to 12.
Emerson, the oldest child, says she loves having a dad. "My mom would leave me for days at a time without being home, and I don't know my dad. He's in Mexico, so it's nice having a dad here I can spend time with," Emerson told KAKE.
Gary and Lisa say they are not focusing on more mouths to feed, but on getting the chance to love and be loved by seven kids who no longer have to search for a family.
They also say they are looking forward to all the grandkids.
CNN/KAKE
