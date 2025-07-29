3 rescued after fire engulfs restaurant, apartments in Beaver County

MIDLAND, Pa. — Several people had to be rescued after a fire broke out at a building that houses a restaurant and apartments in Beaver County.

The call for the fire in the 800 block of Midland Avenue came in around 3 a.m. this morning.

Three people were on the roof of the building when firefighters arrived on scene, and crews were able to get them down using ladders.

Channel 11 spoke with a man who was inside an apartment when the fire broke out. Garrett Brethauer said the fire was started by a citronella candle on the back porch.

“Everything is gone. Everything. I was able to get out with the clothes on my back. I literally have just shorts on right now. I’m just happy everybody is safe,” Brethauer said.

So far, no one has been taken to the hospital.

