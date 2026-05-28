Shots fired at Pittsburgh police officers, ATF agents; 2 people detained

PITTSBURGH — Shots were fired at Pittsburgh Police and ATF agents on Wednesday night, sources say.

Click here for photos of the investigation.

The incident happened on the 900 block of Clarissa Street in Upper Hill.

Pittsburgh Police said two people were detained in that area for questioning. As of 12:20 a.m., no charges have been filed.

A drone was put up to search the area.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

RAW: Investigation underway after sources say shots were fired at police in Pittsburgh Shots were fired at Pittsburgh Police and ATF agents on Wednesday night, sources say.

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