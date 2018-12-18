Flaming Pop-Tart leads to dramatic rescue from burning house

ELLISVILLE, Mo. - A broken Pop-Tart in a toaster was a recipe for disaster near St. Louis.
A woman called 911 when half a Pop-Tart, stuck in her toaster, quickly burst into flames last week.
"Thinking, how am I going to get that out of the toaster and before I knew it, flames shot out of that line of fruit that you could see," Peggy Cruse told KSDK.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man left his two small children home alone while he tried to kill their mother, police say/a>
- Group calling for hate crime investigation into local high school fight
- Police firing shots Tuesday to help keep neighborhoods safe
- VIDEO: Police post video of driver passing stopped school bus in hopes of finding them
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Body camera footage from an Ellisville police officer shows the house filling with smoke as rescuers arrived.
The woman's husband was stuck in a bedroom. Officers were able to get the man out, uninjured.
There is extensive fire and smoke damage in the kitchen and various other parts of the house.
NBC/KSDK
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}