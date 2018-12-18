  • Flaming Pop-Tart leads to dramatic rescue from burning house

    Updated:

    ELLISVILLE, Mo. - A broken Pop-Tart in a toaster was a recipe for disaster near St. Louis.

    A woman called 911 when half a Pop-Tart, stuck in her toaster, quickly burst into flames last week.

    "Thinking, how am I going to get that out of the toaster and before I knew it, flames shot out of that line of fruit that you could see," Peggy Cruse told KSDK.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Body camera footage from an Ellisville police officer shows the house filling with smoke as rescuers arrived.

    The woman's husband was stuck in a bedroom. Officers were able to get the man out, uninjured.

    There is extensive fire and smoke damage in the kitchen and various other parts of the house.
     

     
     

    NBC/KSDK

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories