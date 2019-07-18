0 Florida man attacks wife's lover with scissors, cuts off parts of him

GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. - A gruesome attack in Gilchrist County has people talking.

Authorities said a man cut off the private parts of another man who was having an affair with his wife.

"I was like you, got to be kidding me, ain't no way this happened," neighbor Dusty Joiner told WCJB.

Joiner said he and his family were headed out when he heard a boom he thought was fireworks.

"It was a big bang and I'm thinking it must be some idiots shooting fireworks or something," said Joiner.

Gilchrist County deputies said it was a gunshot fired by Alex Bonilla, 49. They said Bonilla entered the home on Northwest 27th Way where there were kids inside and held a man at gunpoint. Bonilla then tied him up and cut off the man's penis.

When deputies found Bonilla at work later that day, he said he caught his wife cheating on him with the victim in May.

"When I found out what happened over there and I seen the report and what I read, I was like, 'Oh man that guy is crazy, something is wrong with him, they need to lock that man up or something.' I'm glad they got him," said Joiner. "Even if it's cheating or something on somebody you just move on with your life, it ain't no sense in killing somebody or hurting somebody."

Bonilla is being held at the Gilchrist County jail and his bond is set at $1.25 million.

The victim is reportedly recovering in the hospital and in good condition, but police haven't said whether or not they found his missing body part.

The Gilchrist County sheriff's office said in a statement that it will not be commenting on the specifics of the injuries and that the victim's family is asking for privacy.



CNN/WCJB