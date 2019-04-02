French man ordered to demolish his lavish chateau

GRASSE, France - A man in France could soon have to take a government-ordered wrecking ball to his $64 million coastal chateau.
A French court has ruled that property developer Pierre Diter's Renaissance-style renovated chateau is illegal and must come down.
Diter owns the chateau in the town of Grasse, in southern France, and now faces a $226,000 fine and an 18-month deadline to bulldoze it.
An attorney general with the court of appeal in Aix-en-Provence told reporters that Diter is accused of building the home on protected land without the proper authorization.
A house previously stood on the site, but Diter built a much larger mansion, which contains multiple buildings, a swimming pool and fountains, said local officials. The property, which can be found on online home rental sites, features 18 suites, two helicopter pads and manicured gardens.
The court ruling adds that an extra $565 fine will be tacked on for each day the home remains standing past deadline.
The attorney general said Diter purchased the land legally, and the legal issues only involve the structures he built on it.
NBC
