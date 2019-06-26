FTC announces nationwide crackdown on illegal robocalls

The U.S. government announced a nationwide crackdown on illegal robocalls Tuesday.
The Federal Trade Commission, working with the Justice Department and state and local authorities, said it is targeting entities that have collectively placed more than 1 billion unwanted calls.
The crackdown involves nearly 100 cases, five of which are criminal enforcement actions.
This comes as Congress is preparing legislation to expand government power over illegal robocalls.
They've become a major concern for policymakers as Americans are increasingly subjected to unwelcome cellphone interruptions and, in the worst cases, fraud.
Report unwanted calls to the FTC: https://www.ftc.gov/complaint
