German firefighters rescue fat rat stuck in manhole cover

    SCHILLERSTRASSE, Germany - A team of volunteer firefighters were called to the scene of an unusual emergency in a German town last Sunday after a fat rat was found wedged halfway through a manhole cover.

    The team got to work on the rotund rodent, freeing the distressed animal in a matter of minutes after wedging the manhole cover upright to push it through the hole.

    In bodycam footage of the rescue, the rat can be seen scampering to freedom down the drain.

    The rat appeared to be uninjured, though slightly embarrassed.
     

     

