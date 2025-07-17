Pitt soccer team works with nonprofit to host clinic for local kids

PITTSBURGH — From competing on the national stage to giving back on their home field, the Pitt men’s soccer team traded high-stakes matchups for high-fives Tuesday.

The team hosted local kids for a free soccer clinic.

“I’m glad that they get to teach me that stuff on that type of level that I wouldn’t really get an opportunity to do stuff like that anywhere else,” said 12-year-old camper Peyton Turner.

The clinic was a collaboration between Pitt Athletics and Schenley Heights Community Development Program, a nonprofit that connects local kids to academic enrichment while out of school.

At the very least, dribbling alongside some of the best players in the country makes for a pretty memorable day.

“I like how they shoot goals and do celebrations,” said 8-year-old Gabriel Clemons. “It’s actually kind of good. My favorite one is (Pitt defender) Casper (Svendby).”

The connections made over drills are also kicking off bigger conversations.

“They’ve asked all kinds of questions, questions about college, questions about soccer, questions about countries,” said Alicia George, Executive Director for the SHCDP. “All of these things are very important in every which way.”

It’s a fitting reason for the Pitt athletes to step back from the preseason grind.

The pressure is on for the Panthers after last year’s Elite Eight appearance. It was their sixth straight trip to the NCAA Tournament.

It’s a growing platform players like goaltender Jack Moxom want to use wisely.

“We know how much the community does for us and how much they support us, especially at our games,” he said. “So, it’s great to be able to give back and spend some time and have some fun with the kids.”

Though the players are giving just a few hours of their time, George says it leaves a lasting impression.

“In times like these, when we’re all struggling for funding, and we’re all looking at how we make things happen, it is my prayer that the good people of the City of Pittsburgh recognize the communities, because it takes a whole village to keep our schools, to keep our education on par and more importantly, to produce young, beautiful children like the ones running right up to me right here.”

Pitt athletes across the board are dedicating their summers to giving back. Just to name a few, the Pitt swimming and diving team offered free swim lessons in the Hill District this summer. The women’s basketball team offered free tutoring in Homewood.

