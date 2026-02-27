Pittsburgh Public Schools hosts fourth annual ‘Black Men Read’ initiative to inspire students

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools embraced the power of reading!

Thursday was the fourth annual ‘Black Men Read” initiative.

We stopped by Pittsburgh Whittier, where Superintendent Wayne Walters was sharing a story with students.

The initiative brings black male leaders to different schools to read to young students.

The goal is to promote literacy, empowerment, representation and a life-long love of reading.

Research has shown the importance of reading to young kids.

Researchers from Ohio State University have said children who are read to often know and say more words than kids who are never read to.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group