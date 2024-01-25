News

Giant Eagle’s new perks program begins today

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Giant Eagle’s new combined perks program begins today.

In November, the grocery store chain announced it was ending its fuelperks+ program and moving customers to an enhanced myPerks Loyalty Program.

Those who used fuelperks+ were automatically switched to the new program. Existing fuelperks were converted into myPerks and are available to redeem.

The myPerks Loyalty Program allows customers to choose how to redeem their rewards points.

You can get money off gas, groceries, or other rewards.

For more information on the changes, click here.

