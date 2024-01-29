Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank in need of volunteers

PITTSBURGH — The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank said it is in need of volunteers.

With inflation and high heating bills, the Food Bank said it’s seeing an increase in the number of people who need assistance but doesn’t have enough volunteers to serve them, according to a news release.

The Food Bank said they normally see a drop in volunteers after the holiday.

“We normally see a dip in the number of volunteers after the holidays, but this year we’re seeing more people come through our doors for food,” said Maria Montaro, Manager of Corporate and Community Giving.

The Food Bank said it’s short on volunteers for the onsite pantry, The Market, which is open during business hours Monday through Friday.

Volunteers can sign for three and a half to four-hour shifts doing the following:

Preparing food for distribution

Stocking shelves

Bagging items or weighing food

Assisting families as a shopping buddy

Helping families register/get food at distributions

Volunteers need to be at least 18 years old.

If you’re interested in volunteering, you can sign up at pittsburghfoodbank.org/volunteer. To schedule a group, email the volunteer team at volunteer@pittsburghfoodbank.org.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group