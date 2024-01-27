‘It’s not uncommon’: Air fryer explodes in Whitehall home

WHITEHALL, Pa. — An air fryer is blamed for a fire in a Whitehall home late Friday night.

“I never had any issues, so it’s kind of interesting to see it randomly just decide to blow up on me last night,” said homeowner Courtney Bradley.

Bradley said he was watching television when he heard a loud pop from his kitchen.

“At first, I wasn’t sure if it was a firework or something going on outside, but then I saw smoke coming out of my kitchen and realized my air fryer had actually blown up,” he said.

Bradley said the air fryer wasn’t on but was plugged into an outlet. He quickly woke up his 5-year-old son, ran outside, and called 911.

“I can honestly say that this is the first time that I’ve seen an air fryer on fire, but from what I’ve heard, it’s not uncommon,” said Assistant Fire Chief Bryan Pearson, Whitehall Fire Company.

In 2023, in Chippewa Township, an air fryer caught fire and damaged a home. The family told firefighters the appliance hadn’t been used in two days but was plugged in when it caught fire.

Firefighters say these appliances use a lot of electricity, especially during the initial heating cycle.

“I think the best thing to do is have a dedicated circuit for your air fryer,” Pearson said. “If it’s plugged in, don’t have anything else in that outlet. When you’re not using it, almost certainly do not have it plugged in.”

“I usually had that plugged in or my coffee maker, and now I’m not going to keep anything plugged in at this time,” Bradley said. “It was definitely a moment, I would definitely say that. However, I’m just happy to be here and safe, and my son is safe.”

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating how the fire started.

