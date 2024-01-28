Local

Multiple people injured after incident in Pittsburgh

By WPXI.com News Staff

Multiple people injured after incident in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — At least two people were injured after an incident in Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police were called to the 500 block of Fairyrwood Street at around 10:08 p.m.

Police were investigating a vehicle on the scene.

Investigators say that two people were taken to a hospital from the scene.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pittsburgh Police for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

