PITTSBURGH - What Pittsburgh neighborhood is the best for young professionals?
The ranking and review site Niche — itself based in Pittsburgh — recently released a study of the best places for young professionals to live. Pittsburgh ranked 12th among cities, thanks to its low cost of living, a highly educated population and plenty of bars and restaurants.
Niche broke it down further by ranking all of Pittsburgh's neighborhoods based on their appeal to young professionals.
Here are the top 5:
- Downtown Pittsburgh
- Lower Lawrenceville
- Polish Hill
- Shadyside
- Bloomfield
To see the top 25 neighborhoods in the ranking, head over to the Pittsburgh Business Times.
Pittsburgh Business Times
