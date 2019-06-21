  • Here are the best neighborhoods for young professionals in Pittsburgh

    By: Luke Torrance  – Digital Producer, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - What Pittsburgh neighborhood is the best for young professionals?

    The ranking and review site Niche — itself based in Pittsburgh — recently released a study of the best places for young professionals to live. Pittsburgh ranked 12th among cities, thanks to its low cost of living, a highly educated population and plenty of bars and restaurants.

    Niche broke it down further by ranking all of Pittsburgh's neighborhoods based on their appeal to young professionals.

    Here are the top 5:

    1. Downtown Pittsburgh
    2. Lower Lawrenceville
    3. Polish Hill
    4. Shadyside
    5. Bloomfield

     

