Hershey's Kisses cereal brings the 'power of chocolate' to breakfast table

General Mills and Hershey's have teamed up to bring you an extremely sweet breakfast cereal.
Hershey's Kisses cereal is making special appearances in some limited stores and starting next January, it should be widely available.
The pieces are shaped like Hershey's kisses and reportedly turn milk chocolaty almost immediately.
So enjoy it as a treat, but remember: Health experts say less than ten percent of daily calories should come from added sugars.
Children under the age of two shouldn't have any sugar at all.
