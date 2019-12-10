WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - A man is behind bars after police said he stalked a 15-year-old girl on social media and other platforms for more than a year and then drove from Las Vegas to West Mifflin, Pa. to have sex with her.
Renad Bautista, 30 – who lives in Las Vegas – is accused of constantly sending the then 13-year-old girl numerous sexual messages on her phone and through social media before actually driving to her house on Monday.
According to a police criminal complaint, he started communicating with the girl in August 2018 – when she was just 13-years-old.
Police said her parents contacted her in October 2018 and told him to stop talking to her, but he refused. Bautista continued to send her messages about wanting to have sex with her over the next several months.
In August 2019, undercover FBI agents took over the girl's Instagram account to intercept communication with Bautista. Police said he would threaten to "come to Pittsburgh and kill her" when his messages weren't immediately returned.
Officers found him sitting in a car outside the girl's house in West Mifflin on Dec. 9. He was taken into custody, where he allegedly admitted to wanting to marry the girl.
