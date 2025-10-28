The highest-value homes in State College

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as "luxury" in most places.

So, what do State College's most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city's highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 108 S Nixon Rd, State College, PA 16801

- Approximate home value: $4,748,898

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: 4,085

#2. 328 E Fairmount Ave, State College, PA 16801

- Approximate home value: $3,046,677

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#3. 921 Southgate Dr, State College, PA 16801

- Approximate home value: $2,886,965

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#4. 110 S Nixon Rd, State College, PA 16801

- Approximate home value: $2,431,758

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: 7,550

#5. 452 Misty Hill Dr, State College, PA 16801

- Approximate home value: $2,127,826

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 4.5

- Square feet: 6,234

#6. 472 Scenery Dr, State College, PA 16801

- Approximate home value: $1,965,243

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 7.5

- Square feet: 16,450

#7. 320 E Hamilton Ave, State College, PA 16801

- Approximate home value: $1,873,702

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 3

- Square feet: 4,766

#8. 100 Haymaker Cir, State College, PA 16801

- Approximate home value: $1,872,583

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 3.5

- Square feet: 6,729

#9. 217 W Beaver Ave, State College, PA 16801

- Approximate home value: $1,655,523

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

