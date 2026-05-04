Insider claims Aaron Rodgers had major influence on Steelers draft

PITTSBURGH — This story initially appeared on SteelersNow.com

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting on quarterbackAaron Rodgers to decide whether or not he wants to continue playing football, but that doesn’t mean he’s not influencing how the team is operating this offseason.

In fact, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero believes Rodgers had a big impact on the Steelers selections in the 2026 NFL Draft.

“He has talked to them since the draft,” Pelissero said on The Rich Eisen Show. “Everything the Steelers did in the draft may not have been designed for Aaron Rodgers, but certainly, if you were saying, ‘What might Aaron Rodgers want?’ A tackle, a guard who’s a bar room brawler, and a big slot receiver. Those are three things that Aaron Rodgers likes. So everything seems to have been built in that direction.”

Click here to read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group