Homeowner makes 'Golden Girls' tribute Airbnb

ARDMORE, Okla. - Thank you for being a friend.
Big fans of the beloved '80s sitcom "The Golden Girls" can rent a house in Oklahoma on Airbnb.
One of the stars of the show, Rue McClanahan, grew up in Ardmore. She played Blanche Deveroux on the show for seven seasons. The tribute house is located on the site of her childhood home.
Current homeowner Lori Harrison told KXII that the house is not meant to be a replica of the show's set, but an homage to three of the show's characters, Rose, Blanche and Sophia.
Harrison said there's been a steady stream of guests over the past year, but it's recently gained exposure with national publications.
CNN/KXII
