Homicide investigation underway after possible home invasion in Washington County

SMITH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At least one person is dead after a possible home invasion in Washington County.

Around 2:30 a.m., Channel 11 was first on the scene along Eleanor Street in Smith Township, where officials told us that two people had been shot.

Police have now launched a homicide investigation.

We have a crew at the scene working to learn more. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

