Kennywood expands chaperone policy for 2nd Saturday in a row over threat of ‘unauthorized gathering’

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood is cracking down on yet another potential meet-up.

In a social media post Friday, Kennywood said it is aware of posts circulating about a “possible unauthorized gathering at the park.”

The park said it has “zero tolerance for disruptive behavior” and, out of an abundance of caution, will expand its evening chaperone policy for all of Saturday, June 6.

This is the second Saturday in a row that Kennywood has adjusted its chaperone policy in response to a reported gathering.

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