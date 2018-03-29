Cheetah hitches ride during African safari

The idea of an African safari is to get an up-close-and-personal look at wild animals, but this may have been a little too close.
Three cheetahs were checking out a group of adventurers during a photo safari in Tanzania, WPVI reported.
But one of the big cats figured that wasn’t enough and jumped into the Jeep.
So what do you do if a cat that can be a killer jumps into your vehicle? First thing is you don’t try to pet it, but do stay still and don’t make eye contact so the cat doesn’t think you’re the threat, WPVI reported.
Eventually, the cheetah decided the Jeep wasn’t for him and went on his way, WPVI reported.
