Maybe these could be worn with "The Dress." Remember the gold and white, or was it blue and black, dress that overtook the internet a few years ago? Now, it's a pair of Vans that have people debating on whether they are pink and white or gray and aqua, Metro reported.
What colour is this pic.twitter.com/uGflVxsAEt— the shoe thing (@TFILDOLANS) October 11, 2017
The person who posted the photo doesn't actually own them. She admitted that she tweeted it as a joke.
So what do you think?
TRENDING NOW:
- Hundreds of thousands of dollars in drugs found in local stash house, officials say
- Pa. senators introduce bill to legalize recreational marijuana
- Mother shares candid photos of son with drug addiction to raise awareness
- VIDEO: Earthquake measured near Washington, PA early Tuesday
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}