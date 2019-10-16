  • Color debate resurfaces 2 years later: What color are the shoes?

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Maybe these could be worn with "The Dress." Remember the gold and white, or was it blue and black, dress that overtook the internet a few years ago? Now, it's a pair of Vans that have people debating on whether they are pink and white or gray and aqua, Metro reported.

    The person who posted the photo doesn't actually own them. She admitted that she tweeted it as a joke.

    So what do you think?

    Click here to see what the shoes really look like.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories