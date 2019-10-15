ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - More than $200,000 worth of marijuana was found by the Beaver County Drug Task Force at a stash house, task force officials said.
Task force officials said the haul was found in Aliquippa.
On Channel 11 News at 6, Amy Marcinkiewicz has more details on the investigation as police are working on arrest warrants for multiple suspects.
