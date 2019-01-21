0 Dog gets her day; after 525 days in shelter, dog finally adopted

DAYTON, Ohio - Every dog has its day and Cassie, a hound-shepherd mix, finally had hers – after 525 days waiting for adoption.

>> Read more trending news

Cassie lived at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton for nearly a year-and-a-half until Wednesday when the 5-year-old dog found her forever home.

Jessica Hendrickson of West Carrollton said she had been looking for a dog for a while when she first came across a profile of Cassie on the Humane Society’s website.

“My heart went out to her because she had been there so long,” Hendrickson said.

Cassie first arrived at the shelter on Aug. 9, 2017 and stayed longer than any dog in recent memory, said Jessica Garringer, marketing and development manager at the Humane Society.

Cassie, a hound-shepherd mix, was adopted after 525 days at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. An appearance on a local televison ad helped her find her new home. Humane Society of Greater Dayton

She was adopted a couple times but returned when the adopters found Cassie would be happiest in a home without cats or small children.

“We narrowed it down that she needed to be in a home where the spotlight is on her only,” Garringer said.

While living at the Humane Society, Cassie attended the START program, a partnership with the Dayton Dog Training Club. She learned basic commands and graduated to more advanced dog training. That experience landed her a spot in a commercial for Jeff Schmitt Auto Group – and an opportunity to find a home.

Hendrickson was home studying the Humane Society website, reading about Cassie when she looked up at her television.

“The Jeff Schmitt ad was on right as I was reading her profile,” Hendrickson said. “I fell in love with her. I thought, ‘all right, we need each other.’”

When Hendrickson picked Cassie up at the Humane Society , “the entire staff was in the lobby hugging the dog and shedding tears,” Garringer said. “It was a celebratory day.”

Henrickson said Cassie is adjusting well and immediately curled up in bed and went to sleep when she arrived at her new home.

“She is so sweet and loving and mellow. She comes up and wants to be petted and have her belly scratched and paws at you if you stop,” Hendrickson said. “She is super affectionate, but also independent. I like that about her.”

TRENDING NOW:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.