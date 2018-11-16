Hotel carved into old rock quarry offers place to 'forget the outside world and relax'

SHANGHAI, China - A hotel carved out of an old rock quarry opened its doors to the media in Shanghai Thursday.
The owner offered reassurance on the safety of the building, despite possible fears of geological instability or flooding.
Martin Jochman, the chief architect of the project, said, "To the question 'Why a hotel in a quarry?' Well, not only because it's a challenge and it's something new, but it was the intention to create a place which becomes a sanctuary for the soul. Here you can lose yourself in a natural fantasy environment and forget the outside world and relax in an underground and underwater world."
TRENDING NOW:
- Jury sentences one of Greensburg Six to death
- LIVE UPDATES: Thousands without power as a result of winter weather
- LIVE UPDATES: Some schools delayed Friday morning due to storm
- VIDEO: Meteorologist Danielle Dozier explains how to measure ice accumulation
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Construction for the Intercontinental Shanghai Wonderland Hotel began in 2013. The quarry also houses a man-made waterfall as part of the overall development.
About 396,000 square feet of space were carved into the bedrock of the unused rock quarry in order to house the hotel. The hotel contains 336 rooms spread across 17 floors. Fifteen floors are underground.
The hotel is set to open to the public on Nov. 20.
NBC
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}