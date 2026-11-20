Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Pennsylvania using data from AAA. Gas prices are as of November 20.
Pennsylvania by the numbers
- Gas current price: $4.13
- Week change: -$0.14 (-3.3%)
- Year change: +$0.84 (+25.4%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $5.07 (6/12/22)
- Diesel current price: $6.40
- Week change: -$0.10 (-1.5%)
- Year change: +$2.31 (+56.4%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $6.61 (10/22/26)
Metros with most expensive gas in Pennsylvania
#1. Pittsburgh: $4.41
#2. Mercer County: $4.30
#3. Johnstown: $4.28
#4. Altoona: $4.20
#5. State College: $4.18
#6. Erie: $4.09
#7. Reading: $4.08
#8. Philadelphia (PA only): $4.08
#9. Lancaster: $4.07
#10. Gettysburg: $4.07
#11. York: $4.05
#12. East Stroudsburg: $4.03
#13. Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton: $4.01
#14. Williamsport: $3.98
#15. Harrisburg: $3.97
#16. Lebanon: $3.96
#17. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton: $3.91
#18. Chambersburg-Waynesboro: $3.90
#19. Bloomsburg-Berwick: $3.79
States with the least expensive gas
#1. North Carolina: $3.03
#2. Indiana: $3.12
#3. Texas: $3.16
#4. Ohio: $3.19
#5. Oklahoma: $3.20
Read on to see which states have the most expensive gas prices.
#5. Oregon
- Regular gas price: $4.34
#4. Washington
- Regular gas price: $4.71
#3. Nevada
- Regular gas price: $4.79
#2. California
- Regular gas price: $5.50
#1. Hawaii
- Regular gas price: $5.59