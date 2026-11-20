Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Pennsylvania using data from AAA. Gas prices are as of November 20.

Pennsylvania by the numbers

- Gas current price: $4.13

- Week change: -$0.14 (-3.3%)

- Year change: +$0.84 (+25.4%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $5.07 (6/12/22)

- Diesel current price: $6.40

- Week change: -$0.10 (-1.5%)

- Year change: +$2.31 (+56.4%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $6.61 (10/22/26)

Metros with most expensive gas in Pennsylvania

#1. Pittsburgh: $4.41

#2. Mercer County: $4.30

#3. Johnstown: $4.28

#4. Altoona: $4.20

#5. State College: $4.18

#6. Erie: $4.09

#7. Reading: $4.08

#8. Philadelphia (PA only): $4.08

#9. Lancaster: $4.07

#10. Gettysburg: $4.07

#11. York: $4.05

#12. East Stroudsburg: $4.03

#13. Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton: $4.01

#14. Williamsport: $3.98

#15. Harrisburg: $3.97

#16. Lebanon: $3.96

#17. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton: $3.91

#18. Chambersburg-Waynesboro: $3.90

#19. Bloomsburg-Berwick: $3.79

States with the least expensive gas

#1. North Carolina: $3.03

#2. Indiana: $3.12

#3. Texas: $3.16

#4. Ohio: $3.19

#5. Oklahoma: $3.20

Read on to see which states have the most expensive gas prices.

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#5. Oregon

- Regular gas price: $4.34

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#4. Washington

- Regular gas price: $4.71

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#3. Nevada

- Regular gas price: $4.79

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#2. California

- Regular gas price: $5.50

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#1. Hawaii

- Regular gas price: $5.59