PITTSBURGH — Downtown Pittsburgh transformed into a holiday wonderland Saturday night as thousands of people packed the streets for the 65th annual Light Up Night, officially launching the city’s holiday season.

>>> PHOTOS: 2026 Light Up Night in Pittsburgh <<<

The milestone celebration marked 65 years of the Steel City tradition. As part of the festivities, holiday trees were illuminated one by one at key downtown locations, including the City-County Building, the rink at PPG Place and the iconic Highmark Christmas tree at 5th Avenue Place.

Crowds filled the streets to view the displays and share seasonal traditions with their families. Ashley St. Jacques of Irwin attended the event with her boyfriend and their 10-month-old son, celebrating the child’s first Christmas.

“We’re very excited to be here. I came down with my boyfriend and our 10-month-old. It’s his first Christmas, and we’re really excited about sharing the holiday with our son. And here he is! This is our little man. It was his first light-up Christmas tree, and we’re just here to have a good time and see what’s going on,” St. Jacques said.

Related coverage >>> City of Pittsburgh steps up violence prevention during Light Up Night

Seasonal entertainment continued on the ice, where Santa Claus took a break from checking his naughty and nice list to lace up skates and join the rink. The event drew both first-time guests and returning visitors, such as Seth Hudson of Mount Lebanon.

“It’s terrific. This is our second Light Up Night, and I think we’re going to come every year,” Hudson said.

The night’s visual spectacles also included the glowing Three Sister Bridges and a supersized fireworks finale lighting up the Allegheny River. Olivia Ferguson of Elizabeth pointed to the gathering as a meaningful way to bring the community together.

“I think it’s an awesome tradition to bring people together. We need it now more than ever, so I think it’s a really good thing to do,” Ferguson said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group