The first two WPIAL football championships of the 2026 season were decided Saturday at Pine-Richland High School, where Central Catholic captured the Class 6A crown, and Montour secured the Class 4A title.

Central Catholic defeated Canon-McMillan 57-7, while Montour defeated New Castle 31-27.

With the victory, Central Catholic became the first program to three-peat in WPIAL Class 6A history.

In the Class 4A contest, Montour overcame a fourth-quarter deficit against New Castle, leaning on its ground attack to secure the trophy in the final minute.

In the Class 6A game, Central Catholic built an early 15-0 lead behind standout Chrys Black, who put the Vikings on the board first.

Canon-McMillan vs. Central Catholic

Canon-McMillan cut into the margin when quarterback Ty Jansma connected with Bryan Schmeltz on a 17-yard touchdown pass to make it 15-7.

Central Catholic responded immediately. Roman Thompson broke outside and was pushed out at the Canon-McMillan 8-yard line, setting up an Owen Herrick touchdown pass to Connor Melnick to give the Vikings a 22-7 lead.

The Vikings expanded their lead in the third quarter after attempting a fourth-and-3 conversion. Black broke a tackle and ran for a touchdown. Black finished with three touchdowns on the day, adding a 22-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to cap the 50-point victory.

Central Catholic head coach Ryan Lehmeier praised the leadership of his senior players following the milestone win.

“It just talks a lot about their character and their commitment to the program, and them holding the standard that we set high every single day,” Lehmeier said. “And I think they’ve been the ones that held the rest of the group accountable, and you’re able to accomplish things like this through having groups like them.”

Montour vs. New Castle

In the Class 4A championship, Montour opened the scoring when Archie Collins took a handoff for a 40-yard touchdown run. The Spartans then went to the air, extending their lead to 14-0 on a 17-yard pass from Brandon Bennett to Zander Stern.

New Castle narrowed the margin on a 57-yard fumble recovery, but Bennett answered with a touchdown run to put Montour ahead 21-6. New Castle then launched a 21-3 scoring run, beginning with a touchdown run by Jermaine Walker to make it 21-14 at halftime.

Montour extended its lead to 10 points with a field goal, but New Castle’s Marino Graham scored a touchdown to pull within three. Walker then scored his second touchdown with over seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, giving New Castle a 27-24 lead.

Montour answered with a six-minute, 25-second drive that drained the clock. Bennett finished the drive with a 10-yard touchdown run with 42 seconds remaining, sealing the 31-27 championship win.

Montour head coach Lou Cerro credited his team’s poise and praised New Castle’s resilience after hoisting the trophy.

“They took it upon themselves,” Cerro said. “We kept calm on the sideline. They knew that we can run the ball, and that’s what happened. They played their guts out. Hats off to New Castle. I mean, their football team, they fight and fight, and so did we. It was a great job by everybody.”

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