CHARLEROI, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into a house in Charleroi Saturday night.

A Washington County 911 supervisor said first responders were called to the 700 block of Washington Avenue at 9:47 p.m.

The Charleroi Fire Department posted photos on social media, showing a vehicle with its nose in the air, leaning against a house with apparent impact damage.

Vehicle crashes into building in Charleroi A vehicle crashed into a building in Charleroi Saturday night. (Charleroi Fire Department/Facebook) (Charleroi Fire Department/Facebook)

The supervisor said no one was hurt in the crash.

Firefighters and police were still on scene as of 11 p.m. Crews were working to remove the vehicle and check the house for major structural damage, the supervisor said.

The Charleroi Fire Department tells drivers to avoid Seventh Street where it intersects with Lincoln and Washington avenues.

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