CLAIRTON, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a boy was shot in Clairton Saturday night.

The Allegheny County Police Department says 911 officials were notified of a shooting with the victim located in the 700 block of 13th Street just after 10 p.m.

First responders got on scene to find a boy shot once in the buttocks. He was taken to a hospital and is said to be stable.

ACPD is now investigating and says preliminary information shows the victim was walking near Park Avenue and 5th Street with another boy when he was shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line, 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

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