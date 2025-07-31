How much house $1 million buys you in Pittsburgh

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Pittsburgh. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

143 Fair Acres Dr, Upper St. Clair

- Price: $999,999

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,655

- Price per square foot: $273

- See 143 Fair Acres Dr, Upper St. Clair on Redfin.com

303 Schenley Rd, Squirrel Hill

- Price: $999,000

- 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,204

- Price per square foot: $453

- See 303 Schenley Rd, Squirrel Hill on Redfin.com

246 42nd St, Lawrenceville

- Price: $995,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,100

- Price per square foot: $320

- See 246 42nd St, Lawrenceville on Redfin.com

915 Liberty Ave #4, Downtown Pgh

- Price: $995,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,400

- Price per square foot: $414

- See 915 Liberty Ave #4, Downtown Pgh on Redfin.com

2545 Penn Ave #601, Downtown Pgh

- Price: $995,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,709

- Price per square foot: $582

- See 2545 Penn Ave #601, Downtown Pgh on Redfin.com

1706 Jasmine Ct, Franklin Park

- Price: $989,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,219

- Price per square foot: $307

- See 1706 Jasmine Ct, Franklin Park on Redfin.com

202 N Woodland Rd, Shadyside

- Price: $975,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,469

- Price per square foot: $394

- See 202 N Woodland Rd, Shadyside on Redfin.com

146 N Bellefield Ave #804, Oakland

- Price: $975,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,132

- Price per square foot: $457

- See 146 N Bellefield Ave #804, Oakland on Redfin.com

2330 Penn Ave #302, Downtown Pgh

- Price: $975,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,003

- Price per square foot: $486

- See 2330 Penn Ave #302, Downtown Pgh on Redfin.com

5401 Guarino Rd, Squirrel Hill

- Price: $950,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,948

- Price per square foot: $322

- See 5401 Guarino Rd, Squirrel Hill on Redfin.com

48 Waterfront Dr, Washington's Landing

- Price: $950,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,721

- Price per square foot: $349

- See 48 Waterfront Dr, Washington's Landing on Redfin.com

1000 Grandview Ave #1207, Mt Washington

- Price: $950,000

- 1 bedroom, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,370

- Price per square foot: $693

- See 1000 Grandview Ave #1207, Mt Washington on Redfin.com

1526 Allison Dr, Upper St. Clair

- Price: $949,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,283

- Price per square foot: $289

- See 1526 Allison Dr, Upper St. Clair on Redfin.com

626 Windom St, Mt Washington

- Price: $949,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,000

- Price per square foot: $316

- See 626 Windom St, Mt Washington on Redfin.com

624 Windom St, Mt Washington

- Price: $949,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,000

- Price per square foot: $316

- See 624 Windom St, Mt Washington on Redfin.com

2554 Smallman St #501, Downtown Pgh

- Price: $929,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,300

- Price per square foot: $714

- See 2554 Smallman St #501, Downtown Pgh on Redfin.com

3319 Beechwood Blvd, Squirrel Hill

- Price: $925,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,449

- Price per square foot: $268

- See 3319 Beechwood Blvd, Squirrel Hill on Redfin.com

2176 Ben Franklin Dr, Mccandless

- Price: $914,000

- 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,040

- Price per square foot: $226

- See 2176 Ben Franklin Dr, Mccandless on Redfin.com

2122 Beechwood Blvd, Squirrel Hill

- Price: $899,999

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,574

- Price per square foot: $251

- See 2122 Beechwood Blvd, Squirrel Hill on Redfin.com

6 Timberlane Dr, O'hara

- Price: $899,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,490

- Price per square foot: $257

- See 6 Timberlane Dr, O'hara on Redfin.com

618 Ellsworth Pl, Shadyside

- Price: $899,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,594

- Price per square foot: $346

- See 618 Ellsworth Pl, Shadyside on Redfin.com

622 Windom St, Mt Washington

- Price: $899,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,200

- Price per square foot: $280

- See 622 Windom St, Mt Washington on Redfin.com

6403 Beacon St, Squirrel Hill

- Price: $899,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,935

- Price per square foot: $306

- See 6403 Beacon St, Squirrel Hill on Redfin.com

5000 Fifth #101, Shadyside

- Price: $899,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,889

- Price per square foot: $311

- See 5000 Fifth #101, Shadyside on Redfin.com

2131 Wharton St, South Side

- Price: $899,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,500

- Price per square foot: $359

- See 2131 Wharton St, South Side on Redfin.com

2136 Merriman Way, South Side

- Price: $899,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,500

- Price per square foot: $359

- See 2136 Merriman Way, South Side on Redfin.com

2137 Wharton St, South Side

- Price: $899,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,500

- Price per square foot: $359

- See 2137 Wharton St, South Side on Redfin.com

2132 Merriman Way, South Side

- Price: $899,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,500

- Price per square foot: $359

- See 2132 Merriman Way, South Side on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.