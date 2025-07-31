How much house $1 million buys you in Pittsburgh

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Pittsburgh. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
143 Fair Acres Dr, Upper St. Clair
- Price: $999,999
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,655
- Price per square foot: $273
- See 143 Fair Acres Dr, Upper St. Clair on Redfin.com
303 Schenley Rd, Squirrel Hill
- Price: $999,000
- 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,204
- Price per square foot: $453
- See 303 Schenley Rd, Squirrel Hill on Redfin.com
246 42nd St, Lawrenceville
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,100
- Price per square foot: $320
- See 246 42nd St, Lawrenceville on Redfin.com
915 Liberty Ave #4, Downtown Pgh
- Price: $995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,400
- Price per square foot: $414
- See 915 Liberty Ave #4, Downtown Pgh on Redfin.com
2545 Penn Ave #601, Downtown Pgh
- Price: $995,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,709
- Price per square foot: $582
- See 2545 Penn Ave #601, Downtown Pgh on Redfin.com
1706 Jasmine Ct, Franklin Park
- Price: $989,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,219
- Price per square foot: $307
- See 1706 Jasmine Ct, Franklin Park on Redfin.com
202 N Woodland Rd, Shadyside
- Price: $975,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,469
- Price per square foot: $394
- See 202 N Woodland Rd, Shadyside on Redfin.com
146 N Bellefield Ave #804, Oakland
- Price: $975,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,132
- Price per square foot: $457
- See 146 N Bellefield Ave #804, Oakland on Redfin.com
2330 Penn Ave #302, Downtown Pgh
- Price: $975,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,003
- Price per square foot: $486
- See 2330 Penn Ave #302, Downtown Pgh on Redfin.com
5401 Guarino Rd, Squirrel Hill
- Price: $950,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,948
- Price per square foot: $322
- See 5401 Guarino Rd, Squirrel Hill on Redfin.com
48 Waterfront Dr, Washington's Landing
- Price: $950,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,721
- Price per square foot: $349
- See 48 Waterfront Dr, Washington's Landing on Redfin.com
1000 Grandview Ave #1207, Mt Washington
- Price: $950,000
- 1 bedroom, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,370
- Price per square foot: $693
- See 1000 Grandview Ave #1207, Mt Washington on Redfin.com
1526 Allison Dr, Upper St. Clair
- Price: $949,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,283
- Price per square foot: $289
- See 1526 Allison Dr, Upper St. Clair on Redfin.com
626 Windom St, Mt Washington
- Price: $949,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,000
- Price per square foot: $316
- See 626 Windom St, Mt Washington on Redfin.com
624 Windom St, Mt Washington
- Price: $949,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,000
- Price per square foot: $316
- See 624 Windom St, Mt Washington on Redfin.com
2554 Smallman St #501, Downtown Pgh
- Price: $929,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,300
- Price per square foot: $714
- See 2554 Smallman St #501, Downtown Pgh on Redfin.com
3319 Beechwood Blvd, Squirrel Hill
- Price: $925,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,449
- Price per square foot: $268
- See 3319 Beechwood Blvd, Squirrel Hill on Redfin.com
2176 Ben Franklin Dr, Mccandless
- Price: $914,000
- 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,040
- Price per square foot: $226
- See 2176 Ben Franklin Dr, Mccandless on Redfin.com
2122 Beechwood Blvd, Squirrel Hill
- Price: $899,999
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,574
- Price per square foot: $251
- See 2122 Beechwood Blvd, Squirrel Hill on Redfin.com
6 Timberlane Dr, O'hara
- Price: $899,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,490
- Price per square foot: $257
- See 6 Timberlane Dr, O'hara on Redfin.com
618 Ellsworth Pl, Shadyside
- Price: $899,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,594
- Price per square foot: $346
- See 618 Ellsworth Pl, Shadyside on Redfin.com
622 Windom St, Mt Washington
- Price: $899,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,200
- Price per square foot: $280
- See 622 Windom St, Mt Washington on Redfin.com
6403 Beacon St, Squirrel Hill
- Price: $899,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,935
- Price per square foot: $306
- See 6403 Beacon St, Squirrel Hill on Redfin.com
5000 Fifth #101, Shadyside
- Price: $899,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,889
- Price per square foot: $311
- See 5000 Fifth #101, Shadyside on Redfin.com
2131 Wharton St, South Side
- Price: $899,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,500
- Price per square foot: $359
- See 2131 Wharton St, South Side on Redfin.com
2136 Merriman Way, South Side
- Price: $899,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,500
- Price per square foot: $359
- See 2136 Merriman Way, South Side on Redfin.com
2137 Wharton St, South Side
- Price: $899,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,500
- Price per square foot: $359
- See 2137 Wharton St, South Side on Redfin.com
2132 Merriman Way, South Side
- Price: $899,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,500
- Price per square foot: $359
- See 2132 Merriman Way, South Side on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.