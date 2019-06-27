  • Iconic 1980s computer 'The Commodore 64' to return

    Updated:

    Whether you're a techie or a fan of everything retro and vintage, you're in for a treat.

    The iconic 1980s computer, "The Commodore 64," is coming back with a fully-functional keyboard.

    The blast from the past comes courtesy of manufacturer Retro Games. The company said this week they've started working on an updated version of the eight-bit computer.

    TRENDING NOW:

    It first came out in 1982, with a price tag of just $595 at the time.

    The updated C-64 will cost $200 and is set for a December launch.

    The new machine is meant to be a more complete replica of the mini-version also released last year by Retro Games. It will come with a full-sized retro keyboard, a classic joystick and a selection of classic games.
     

     

    COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories