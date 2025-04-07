Death of 1-year-old girl in East Hills under investigation

EAST HILLS, Pa. — The death of a 1-year-old girl from East Hills is under investigation.

The Allegheny County Medical Exmainer’s Office released a report Monday that said Ro’Mya Shields died of Methadone Intoxication at UPMC Children’s Hospital on Nov. 8, 2024. The manner of death is undetermined.

Allegheny County police said that an investigation is still ongoing and detectives will consult with the district attorney’s office regarding potential charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group