President Trump orders review of review of U.S. Steel acquisition by Nippon Steel

By Amy Hudak, WPXI-TV
US Steel FILE - The United States Steel Mon Valley Works Clairton Plant in Clairton, Pa., is shown on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. Generations of Pittsburghers have worked at steel mills, rooted for the Steelers or ridden the rollercoaster at Kennywood amusement park, giving them a bird's eye view of the massive smokestacks of Edgar Thomson Works, the region's last blast furnace. Now, steel town USA's most storied steel company, U.S. Steel, is on the cusp of being bought by Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel Corp. in a deal that is kicking up an election-year political maelstrom across America's industrial heartland. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)
President Donald Trump has ordered the Committee on Foreign Investment to review the potential acquisition of U.S. Steel by Nippon Steel.

It’s a review that could have a significant economic impact on Western Pennsylvania and the Mon Valley.

In January, the Biden administration issued an order prohibiting the acquisition after a review by the same Committee on Foreign Investment cited national security concerns. U.S. Steel and Nippon are challenging that order in court.

