President Trump orders review of review of U.S. Steel acquisition by Nippon Steel

President Donald Trump has ordered the Committee on Foreign Investment to review the potential acquisition of U.S. Steel by Nippon Steel.
It’s a review that could have a significant economic impact on Western Pennsylvania and the Mon Valley.
In January, the Biden administration issued an order prohibiting the acquisition after a review by the same Committee on Foreign Investment cited national security concerns. U.S. Steel and Nippon are challenging that order in court.
Coming up on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., reporter Amy Hudak explains how the Mayor of Clairton and U.S. Steel are reacting to the review and the questions a local environmental group still has.
