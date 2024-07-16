11 Investigates Exclusive: Pittsburgh motorcycle officers transferred after working Trump rally

PITTSBURGH — 11 Investigates has learned exclusively that two Pittsburgh police motorcycle officers who were injured during the shooting at former President Donald Trump’s rally over the weekend have been removed from the cycle unit.

That decision has sparked controversy and disagreement inside the department.

Sources told Chief Investigator Rick Earle that those cycle officers were asked to assist with the Former President’s motorcade to that rally in Butler County on Saturday.

According to Earle’s sources, the officers claim they notified the proper personnel with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and received authorization to help, but according to the same sources, the bureau said they didn’t get permission.

Sources told 11 Investigates that the Pennsylvania State Police requested Pittsburgh motorcycle officers to assist with former President Trump’s motorcade Saturday night from the airport in Allegheny County to Butler County and back again.

Pittsburgh sent 10 officers.

Four of them, as we exclusively reported Sunday afternoon, were hit by shrapnel when a gunman opened fire at the rally, killing one man, and wounding Trump and several others.

The Pittsburgh motorcycle officers suffered only minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

One later went to the hospital.

Video from CBS News shows those Pittsburgh officers, just minutes after they were hit with debris, in the stands helping some of the injured, even carrying one to safety.

But two days after their heroic actions, two motorcycle unit supervisors were transferred out of the unit.

Sources told 11 Investigates the bureau claimed they never got permission to assist Trump.

The motorcycle supervisors claim they did get permission, according to sources.

And sources also said there were also concerns that some of those officers should have been available to help with the First Lady’s visit to Pittsburgh at the same time.

Sources said cycle units from nearby universities had to be called in to assist Pittsburgh Police with Jill Biden’s motorcade.

A Pittsburgh police spokesperson sent a statement to 11 Investigates.

“This was an administrative decision made by the Chief. Per the FOP [union] contract, I am unable to speak to the reasons behind the move as it involves personnel,” said spokesperson Cara Cruz.

The President of the Pittsburgh police officers’ union fired back in a statement to 11 Investigates.

“In a time when we should be honoring the heroics of these officers, we’ve created some petty administrative investigation in the midst of a serious political race,” said Fraternal Order of Police President Bob Swartzwelder.

11 Investigates has also learned there are questions about the overtime hours put in by some of the cycle officers.

In the transfer memo, Police Chief Larry Scirotto did not list a reason for the moves, only stating it was “for the good of the bureau.”

The two cycle supervisors were reassigned, one to Zone 1 on the North Side and the other to Zone 3 in Allentown.

