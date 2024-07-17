11 Investigates Exclusive: Pittsburgh police ramp up patrols near downtown shooting scene

PITTSBURGH — After a shooting downtown in broad daylight Tuesday afternoon, Pittsburgh police put out the call for officers from the zones to ramp up patrols in that area of downtown.

>> Man injured in Downtown Pittsburgh road rage shooting

Chief Investigator Rick Earle returned to that location Wednesday afternoon and 24 hours later, he noticed an increased police presence.

Pittsburgh police officers on bicycles, on foot patrol, and in vehicles clearly visible on Smithfield Street near the area where the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon.

“This is the most I’ve ever seen, police down here in my life. It’s a lot of them down here,” said Vincel Banks.

A Pittsburgh police spokesperson told 11 Investigates that following all violent crime incidents a plan of action includes visibility and resources in the affected areas.

The spokesperson added that there will be additional foot patrols in that area.

All of this is in addition to the high visibility patrols announced earlier this month, after a string of random assaults and robberies downtown.

That high visibility plan includes a police vehicle cruising around downtown with a solid red and blue light.

Pittsburgh police chief Larry Scirotto said Tuesday afternoon’s shooting started as a case of road rage on the South Side.

He said he was just downtown earlier this week in civilian clothes, and despite the recent uptick in crime, he said it’s safe.

“It’s a safe environment and these incidents, I know they shake the core of peoples’ comfort, and I don’t take that lightly and our officers don’t take that lightly and we do our best to ensure that environment feels safe,” said Scirotto.

“That chief of police, ‘Oh it’s nice down here,’ he don’t live down here. [Mayor] Gainey don’t live down here. I live down here. I see this every day,” said Steve Pruchniewski, who lives downtown.

And he and others who live and work downtown welcome the additional manpower.

“Oh, they’re a deterrent. Cops are a deterrent,” said Pruchniewski

“That’s a good thing. I’m glad. Yeah, they need a lot of officers down here,” said Michael Walker, who spends a lot of time downtown.

But with staffing shortages, the bureau is down more than 100 officers, it’s unclear how many additional officers will be available to cover that area and how long they’ll remain.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group