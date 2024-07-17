Owners of cranes on Butler Farm Show grounds can’t move them, say companies are losing money

BUTLER, Pa. — Two raised cranes have been a landmark in our reporting for days, showing where the stage for former President Donald Trump was set Saturday.

Two business owners say they are losing money because of what they can’t get access to.

Their equipment is in a holding pattern as the FBI continues to lock down the crime scene of the assassination attempt on former President Trump.

Mitchel Delullo owns Priority Crane Rentals in Butler County. He has two cranes on the Butler Farm Show grounds while Jim Jones, owner of Black Diamond Equipment Rentals, has six pieces of equipment he can’t get to.

Both of them spoke with Channel 11 about the amount of money they say they’re losing.

“It’s tens and thousands of dollars,” Delullo said.

“Probably a few thousand dollars a day,” said Jones. “It’s assets that can’t be utilized right now, but I totally understand that it’s a serious situation,”

One of the cranes was hit with a bullet.

“This whole entire situation is absolutely horrific, it’s horrible so I don’t know, maybe the government will work with us compensate us for not being able to use it in other places,” Jones said.

Mitchel reached out to the mayor and some lawmakers hoping to get some money back from this.

“Even though I gotta go through this, I’m glad I did and I would do it again,” Mitchel said.

The other business owner reached out to Trump’s campaign. There’s no word on the progress of that.

Channel 11 asked the FBI if other business owners have equipment on the property and the timeline of when they can get it back, but was told they are unable to give me that information today.

