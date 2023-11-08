11 Investigates finds majority of receipts contain potentially dangerous chemicals

PITTSBURGH — We handle them just about every day when we grab something to eat, stop for a coffee, get gas or make a purchase; but, most of us don’t know the chemicals we’re being exposed to from receipts could disrupt hormones in our bodies, potentially leading to serious illnesses like cardiovascular disease, cancer and metabolic disorders.

11 Investigates took a deep dive into what’s in our receipts and what we can do to limit our exposure to toxic chemicals. Along with our Cox Media Group sister stations, we collected 245 receipts from 150 businesses in eight states.

Coming up on 11 News at 5:45 p.m., the results from the research lab where the receipts were tested and what chemicals are found on receipts from your favorite retailers.

