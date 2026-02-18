11 Investigates: Getting Away with Murder

PITTSBURGH — When someone’s life is taken by violence, lack of an arrest adds a second layer to the grief of surviving family members.

In and around Pittsburgh, there are hundreds of unsolved homicides, cases where police have been unable to make an arrest, even if they believe they know who the killer is. Without arrests and convictions, local families continue to suffer, hoping their loved one gets justice.

11 Investigates obtained and analyzed years of data, then mapped those cases. We took our findings to police, questioning why unsolved cases are stacking up in certain neighborhoods and what’s being done about it.

In an 11 Investigates Exclusive, Jatara McGee uncovers local neighborhoods with the most unsolved murders and talks with families and investigators desperately wanting to see more killers get caught.

