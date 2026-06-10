11 Investigates: Pittsburgh detective suspended as city investigates his secondary employment

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh police detective is suspended with pay while the city investigates his secondary employment.

11 Investigates learned that a Pittsburgh police detective is on paid administrative leave after questions recently surfaced about some of his off-duty detail work. It involves the same store where another officer got into trouble two years ago.

Sources tell 11 Investigates that a supervisor discovered discrepancies involving some of the off-duty details the detective worked at the target store in East Liberty.

This isn’t the first time there have been issues with police secondary employment at that same location.

Two years ago, Sgt. Brian Marckiscotto was accused of falsifying time sheets for secondary employment at the same Target store in East Liberty.

Marckiscotto was accused of getting paid nearly $6,000 for time he never worked.

He was charged with theft by deception and resigned from the police bureau.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Pittsburgh police sergeant facing charges over accusations he falsified time cards

Markisckotto completed accelerated rehabilitative disposition, a program for first-time offenders, and his record was eventually cleared.

Sources tell 11 Investigates that the detective in question has never been in trouble and has an unblemished record.

The specific allegations are still unclear.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group