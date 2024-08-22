11 Investigates: Pittsburgh police sergeant accused of stealing time resigns

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh police sergeant who was charged with theft by deception and unlawful use of a computer in June has now resigned from the force.

He had been on unpaid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the criminal case.

“After 12 years, he loves Pittsburgh and he loved what he did for a living, but I think if you talk to any police officer, the job is only getting harder,” said Marckisotto’s attorney, Phil DiLucente.

In June, Marckisotto was accused of stealing time while working an off-duty security detail at Target in East Liberty.

Investigators said Marckisotto was paid more than $5,000 for hours he never worked.

Investigators discovered the discrepancies by comparing time sheets to surveillance video and other officers who witnessed Marckisotto.

Marckisotto had waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

His attorney said they were able to reach a deal with the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office.

Marckisotto will enter the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program for first-time offenders, where his record will ultimately be cleared if he stays out of trouble during a probationary period.

“When you go through the Accelerated Rehabilitative process that is only offered under the Statute by the District Attorney, so we are very, very grateful that that opportunity arose and he can put it behind him. Let’s make it clear that he’s grateful that the District Attorney’s office had offered ARD under the circumstances,” said DiLucente.

Marckisotto will appear in court on Friday for a formal arraignment.

“Is he disappointed he had to resign? I think yes, but I think also he communicated that he knows there’s a big world out there and there’s lots of employment opportunities out there in other fields,” said DiLucente.

