11 Investigates: Pittsburgh police union critical of mayor over promotion

PITTSBURGH — 11 Investigates has learned that the president of the Pittsburgh police officers’ union sent a blistering letter to the mayor and his chief of staff, after he said a police commander who lives outside the city was recently promoted to an acting assistant chief.

The mayor said it’s a practice that’s been going on for several years now.

Fraternal Order of Police Union President Bob Swartzwelder, in an email blasting Mayor Corey O’Connor, accused him of violating the city’s Home Rule Charter by allowing the promotion of a commander to assistant chief, even though she doesn’t live in the city.

Swartzwelder said the chief and all assistant chiefs are required under the Home Rule Charter to live in the city.

“... When my members are being subjected to extensive disciplinary actions for the most minor infractions while command staff and, let’s be frank, honorable mayor, yourself, are in direct violation of the Home Rule Charter, ... I have to wonder to whom do the rules apply?” wrote Swartzwelder, in the email that was also sent to City Council President Dan Lavelle and Council Member Anthony Coghill, who chairs the Public Safety Committee.

The mayor told Chief Investigator Rick Earle that it’s premature and the promotion hasn’t been approved yet, but said it’s a practice that’s been going on since before he took office.

O’Connor: “Our Command Staff has been doing this for years, and nothing from the FOP, so this has been going on for a number of years.”

Earle: “So, from your perspective, this is OK?”

O’Connor: “We haven’t appointed anybody at this point, but if we do, I will gladly have that conversation with the FOP.”

Swartzwelder also wrote in the email that the union successfully lobbied the legislature and fought in court for rank-and-file union members to live 25 miles from the City-County Building, but now says the city is attempting to require union members in specialty police units such as SWAT to live within 10 miles.

“The FOP finds it disturbing that the city would make such an attempt when it allows non-bargaining unit police command staff to live outside the City of Pittsburgh while the Home Rule Charter expressly forbids command-level police personnel to do so,” Swartzwelder wrote.

Sources told 11 Investigates that eight commanders applied for the job, but only four of them actually live in the city.

The Mayor defended the selection process and said it’s important for the success of the police bureau.

“Our job is to get the best, most qualified individuals for chief, assistant chief, and we feel like we are going to do that, and it’s for our officers, our residents and our businesses,” O’Connor said.

In that email to the mayor, the police union president also referenced another assistant chief who reportedly lives outside of the city as well.

The union also said it’s unclear when and how commanders were given permission to live outside the city.

11 Investigates discovered that it was first allowed under the Peduto administration, but it’s unclear how they were able to achieve that.

The union claims the only way to change the city’s residency requirement is either through a referendum of the city’s voters or a legal challenge.

Pittsburgh firefighters are also allowed to live outside the city, but the chief and any assistant chief are required to live within the city limits.

Pittsburgh EMS workers and managers are all required to live in the city.

The union that represents paramedics is attempting to challenge the residency requirement in court.

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