4 states added to Cyclospora outbreak

Four more states have been added to the outbreak of the Cyclospora parasite.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that Illinois, Kansas, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania have been added to the list that already included Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia, The Washington Post reported.

As the newspaper pointed out, the additional states, bringing the total to nine, suggest that thousands of illnesses across the country are being linked and may help track how contaminated food made its way into the food supply and whether other restaurants or distributors also got contaminated produce.

Taylor Farms de México has issued a voluntary recall of shredded iceberg lettuce after Taco Bell locations traced their produce to a single supplier.

The CDC said so far 1,947 people have been confirmed to have been infected with Cyclospora, but states have reported many more suspected and confirmed cases as the infection has been found in at least 41 states.

CNN reported that the case count may be higher than 12,000, with most of them occurring in Michigan.

Not all cases are linked to lettuce, however.

In North Carolina, some cases may be connected to parsley and cilantro, the Post reported.

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