Channel 11 is taking a closer look at a dangerous fad -- nitrous oxide.
The drug is popular because it's hard to detect, and it's showing up more and more in our area.
Just last week in McKees Rocks, people attending a concert were sold nitrous oxide balloons. One witness said the temporary high caused people to walk right into the street.
Last month, John Schoenig, 17, was at an off-campus party at Penn State last month when police said he inhaled nitrous oxide through a metal cannister known as a "whippet," similar to the ones used for whipped cream. He collapsed and died from chemical asphyxia.
Reporter Rick Earle will have more on the dangers and the warning signs to look for if someone is using it, tonight on 11 at 11.
TRENDING NOW:
- WPIAL bans local high school from 2020 football playoffs for using ineligible player
- Busy Pittsburgh road shut down after contractor hits gas line
- Mike Tomlin: ‘Duck’ Hodges will start vs. Browns
- VIDEO: A serial killer at the VA hospital? What's behind a series of deaths
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}