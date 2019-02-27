County pledges to improve real estate security after man tries to sell house that isn't his

PENN HILLS, Pa. - Allegheny County officials are pledging to improve security with its real estate website after a Penn Hills family said a man sharing the same name was able to change the owner's address.
Real estate records show Sylvester Ward bought his house on Vantine Street in 2008.
But another man in North Carolina with the same name was able to change the owner's address on the property through the county's real estate office.
The process can take as little as 10 minutes.
That change allowed the house to be listed for sale on Zillow and other real estate websites, even though the Ward family wasn't interested in selling.
