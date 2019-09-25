  • Family hoping for justice 40 years after young girl's murder

    It's a parent’s worse nightmare, waking up to your child gone from their bed, and found dead in a river five days later.

    Forty years later, the family of 5-year old Tiffany Miller is still hoping there's justice.

    "My daughter was five-years old she did not deserve to die like that," said Gail Rivera.   

