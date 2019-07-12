0 FBI hoping for new clues in teen's cold case disappearance

PITTSBURGH - The FBI said it is now joining the investigation into a teen who disappeared nearly 25 years ago.

Billboards have been posted at different times around western Pennsylvania as investigators hoped some new clues would come forward regarding what happened to Sarah Boehm.

The FBI said that, with the anniversary of her disappearance approaching Sunday, they're asking for any tips or information people might remember.

"It certainly doesn't get easier as the more time expires. That's why we're asking the public again today for any information no matter seemingly how small," said Michael Shanahan, FBI acting assistant special agent in charge.

Sunday marks 25 years since anyone saw 14-year-old Boehm alive after she left her Rochester Township, Beaver County home to go see a friend.

A body was discovered several months later in an isolated part of Berlin Reservoir outside of Cleveland.

Nearly nine years later, that body was identified as Boehm.

"It was the Beaver County office in 2003 were the ones that ran the information through the Jane Doe index and were able to identify the unknown female body. Without them doing that, we may not be here right now," Shanahan said.

One month after Boehm was last seen, 17-year-old Kathryn Menendez was reported missing in Alliance, Ohio by her mother.

Her body was found half a mile away from Boehm's body.

While the cases have not been directly connected, Shanahan said they're being treated as parallel investigations.

"Working a case like this is like putting together a large puzzle. We're looking for that one piece that could help us connect the investigation and hopefully bring some justice for Sarah and resolution to the community," Shanahan said.

Despite the amount of time that's passed, investigators said this is an active investigation on which a team continues to work.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the FBI at 412-432-4000.

